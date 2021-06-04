Looking for fun in BisMan? Try BisMarket, New Generations Park Splash Pad

BisMarket opens for its first farmer’s market of the season on Saturday.
The BisMarket is located on Sweet Avenue by the Municipal Ballpark.
Twenty-five vendors are lined up for week one with everything from crepes to fresh bread to the bookmobile.
It opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.
And need a free way to stay cool in Bismarck-Mandan? Try the Splash Pad.
The Splash Pad at New Generations Park in north Bismarck opened Thursday.
It’s open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and is located at 1021 Mustang Drive.
It’s free and open to the public. Dogs are not allowed though.