Looking forward to turkey and … pizza, pineapple, and oysters?

Thanksgiving dinner by itself is just an annual holiday food fest with turkey and the other traditional main dishes.

But add the particular, peculiar side dishes — you know, pizza, oysters, sage bread — and you have a unique family food tradition that satisfies appetites and sparks years of conversation.

We are putting North Dakota first so we asked people on Facebook what some of your favorite or unusual side dishes are. Whether it’s green bean casserole, your grandma’s cranberry sauce, or homemade stuffing – we wanted to know.

Some results were … interesting. One woman commented her favorite side was Jell-O shots. Another was pizza and coconut cake.

Some resorted to the traditional sides such as cranberry relish and dressing. Another added her favorite side was her grandmother’s famous sage bread stuffing.

One woman commented that their family tradition is making cranberry ice or sorbet. She said it pairs well with turkey. Another said their favorite side tradition is Jell-O salad, which consists of lime jello, carrots, lettuce, celery, and apples.

The most peculiar side dish noted seemed to be the corn and oyster casserole. It’s a combination of whole corn, cream-style corn, canned oysters, crushed saltines, cream, eggs. salt, and pepper.

Whatever side dish you bring, it’s safe to say that with Thanksgiving recipes like these, there won’t be an empty plate in sight.

