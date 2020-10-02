Looking to adopt a cat? Bismarck Animal Control has plenty

Bismarck Animal Control is seeing a large amount of cats being impounded.

Out of 36 kennels, 26 of them are filled with cats from Siamese, to a mother and her kittens.

Despite popular belief, the pound does everything they possibly can before euthanizing them.

They hold the animal for up to five days for an owner to come claim them and after those five days they put them up for adoption.

If the animal is not adopted, they look to rescues to take them in.

According to an animal control warden, there are things you can do to help.

“Spade and neuter. You can always get a microchipped. We have microchips scanners in our trucks and at the kennel. And if you don’t want to chip them or any of that at least put a name tag on them, so we can track down the owners,” said Melisa Hilsendeger, animal control warden at Bismarck Animal Control.

According to their annual report, only 17.8 percent of cats are reclaimed by their owners.

As of Thursday, there are no dogs in custody.