BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As our transportation system ages, the Bismarck-Mandan Area Metropolitan Transportation Organization, aka MPO, says the maintenance of our existing system is continuously needed to ensure the safe condition of our pavements, bridges, transit facilities and more. Some of those challenges include maintenance that’s in need of federal funding.

It’s been 5 years since the last metropolitan transportation plan and organizers say it will be developed in the next two years, and they want the public to get involved.

The Bismarck-Mandan Area MPO is in the process of introducing the metropolitan transportation plan to the public. A new plan is drafted every five years, and it must identify how the metropolitan area will manage and operate their transportation system including, but not limited to transits, highways, bicycles and pedestrians.

“Through this plan we will be developing a list of projects that we’d like to see in the community. These projects, for example, is the re-development of 43rd Ave. in Bismarck,” said Rachel Lukaszewski.

The plan was developed to be eligible for federal transportation dollars for transportation improvements.

“These projects have a major impact on the community, and they allow people to travel more safely, more efficiently, and it’s not just roadways. It can also be the extension of a bike path, like in Bismarck Parks and Rec. We have done both extensions on Bismarck and Mandan in recent years,” said Lukaszewski.

Usually, the Bismarck City Commission is the ultimate decision-making body with the Transit Board, but they’re now recommending something different, saying, “Transit is a stand-alone agency with an appointed board, with more authority, and each interested jurisdiction has a seat.” This requires action by the State Legislature.

“Right now, we want feedback on the community’s goals and priorities, hoping to make it a smoother ride for everyone,” said Lukaszewski.

This plan is not final just yet, so if you’d like to have your say on the improvement plan, you can attend one of their meetings in person or online.

