Lord’s Cupboard in Minot gets support from local Boy Scout Troops

Local News

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the Lord’s Cupboard food handout, Boy Scouts of America’s Troop 5401, Order of the Arrow, and Local Venture Crew volunteer their time packing up boxes and giving them to families in need.

KX News spoke with a troop leader who says their community support is much more than just a requirement.

“We’re here just trying to help out and everything. Yes, it does count towards our community service and we are trying to keep our community nice, but we’re also here because we just want to help our community and make sure everyone is doing well, not just us,” Mickayla Britt said.

Staff at the Lord’s Cupboard say they’re always looking for volunteers, so those interested are encouraged to stop by.

