Lord’s Cupboard Receives 443 Turkeys for Holiday Season

MINOT — Feeding more than 700 families. That’s what one organization plans on doing a with large turkey donation.

Every year during the holiday season, the Lord’s Cupboard provides meals and other items helping families in need, but one man’s generous donation is allowing more families to be fed.

“He told me that he wanted to give a turkey meal to all of our clients, and I told him, that’s over 700. He said that he was going to try his best to feed every one of them and I thought, well that’s kind of impossible,” said Linda Randolph, Lord’s Cupboard Coordinator.

New Town resident Terry Clayton is always looking for ways to give — donating food to many non-profit organizations in order to feed individuals and families in need.

But, this year, he felt it in his heart to go above and beyond.

“This is something I’ve done every year, but on a smaller scale. We started here last year and we donated turkey’s last year and turkey clippings and when we realized there were more people in need. This year we beefed up our efforts to try and provide as much as we could,” said Clayton, Owner of Ranchman 23 Saloon and Steakhouse

Linda Randolph and other members of the Lord’s Cupboard were moved when they received the call they’d be receiving 443 turkeys and turkey clippings.

“When I got the call. When he told me how many he got and he was going to try and get more I was in tears. I was absolutely in tears. I texted all the board members and told them what was going on, and again, I was crying. I’m very emotional because I just can’t believe somebody would open their heart,” said Randolph.

“You know in this community there is a lot of people that go without a Thanksgiving meal or a Christmas meal during the holidays and so for the need to fill for our clients it’s just such a blessing,” said Connie Wilson, Excutive Board Member of The Lord’s Cupboard

Though this was Clayton’s idea, he turned to some generous community members to offer this big blessing.

“We were able to find him all the Turkey and all the fixings, and basically sell it to him at our cost to kind of cut a break for him and we were able to donate some products as well and we’re going to continue to do this through his efforts and even after the fact for all the good things he’s done for the community,” said Casey Larson, District Sales Manager at CashWay Distribution.

Clayton said with continued community support he can increase the numbers of turkeys he donates every year.