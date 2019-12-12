Loss inspires Belcourt couple to give back during Christmas

After losing their grandsons 13 years ago, a Belcourt couple has been spreading Christmas magic to the community — and their generosity is inspiring others.

Lisa and Randy Rogers lost two of their grandsons, Cayden and Jaden, in 2006.

They were born prematurely. The couple decided to use the money they would’ve spent on Christmas gifts for their grandsons, for two boys in the community.

“It might be two kids that might not have a Christmas, but we brought Christmas to them,” said Lisa.

From there, the Rogers’ generosity grew.

They would continue buying for other children in the community a little more each year. But things really took off in 2018.

“I put a post on Facebook and I said, ‘How many of my friends want to buy a kid a Christmas gift?’ Thinking maybe 25, 30 people, and I got 100. This year I got 140. I got a call this morning for five more kids,” Lisa said.

What does that mean to you?

“Oh, it’s the nicest feeling in the world,” Lisa said.

Last year, a family friend was so moved, she decided to get involved and buy an outfit and toy for a child, and she’s doing it again this year.

“Christmas is about giving,” said Vicki Parisien. “It’s about love. The magic of Christmas.”

“It shows everybody what the true meaning of Christmas really is,” said Lisa.

The Rogers don’t do this in hopes of recognition. Instead, they said, it’s all about the kids.

“There’s kids that you sit there and watch, and it’s amazing the transformation of their face and everything,” Randy said.

And to have kids coming up to you is just…

“Yeah, it’s gratifying. That’s what it’s all about,” Randy said.

But they wouldn’t be able to help out this many kids without help from the community.

“The real angels here, are the 140 people that said, ‘You know what? I’m going to buy a gift for a stranger. I’m going to bring happiness to a little kid’s face.’ Those are your real Christmas angels,” said Lisa.

The couple said they’ll have a celebration on Monday to deliver all of the gifts to the kids.

“It was kind of a tragic thing at that time, but we got through it, and the kids got through it and the grandkids, you know, we just had that loss,” Randy said. “Now, we’ve got 140 kids to fill it.”