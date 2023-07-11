MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Every year, millions of bags are lost at airports — and sometimes, they don’t find their way back. That was the worry for one couple on their way to North Dakota last week.

But through the power of social media and some North Dakota kindness, they were able to retrieve their suitcases before they became lost in transportation.

Ron and Christy Webster were on their way to Minot from Phoenix but had a layover in Denver that was canceled due to the weather. The couple was put on standby for the next flight to the Magic City but didn’t get a spot on the plane — however, their bags did. They then spent three days in Denver trying to retrieve their bags but were unsuccessful. That’s when Ron decided to ask a local Facebook group — Minot Whiners and Complainers — for help.

“I messaged the admin, ‘you know, I’m an outsider I don’t live there,'” said Ron Webster, “but they let us join. And ultimately, I posted a Facebook post about it, describing our luggage situation. I would say within two hours, we received more information from members of that Facebook page than we did from the airline in two days.”

Because Minot International Airport is subcontracted by airlines, staff don’t work regular hours. Which the Websters say was the main problem when trying to contact Minot Airline staff.

However, a local neighbor saw the Websters post on social media and personally went to the airport to find their bags. Eventually, with the help of many people from the group, the luggage was sent back to Denver to be reunited with Ron and Christy.

“We got our bags Sunday morning,” explained Christy, “and left Denver on our return flight home to Pheonix Sunday night. So we had our bags for about eight hours. It was wonderful that so many people were willing to, I’m going to get teary-eyed, help perfect strangers.”

Minot Airport leaders say the best way to find lost luggage at their airport is to contact your airline directly. The airport is subcontracted, so airline staff are only at the airport an hour and a half before incoming and outgoing flights.

The Websters say they look forward to traveling to North Dakota in the future — and plan on taking the people that helped them get their bags back out to dinner when they do so.