BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Lotus Midwest hosted a summit Tuesday afternoon to support current and future businesswomen in North Dakota.

The organization had a chance to speak to current students who are studying advertising, marketing, or public relations.

They also spoke to current small business owners to help refine branding and improve advertising in the community.

The main point that was covered Tuesday was the use of social media and how to use it to reach a wider range of audience.

“Helping these women cut through the clutter because there is so much on there, on Instagram, and there is so much scrolling happening,” said Melanie Iverson, executive director of Lotus Midwest. “So, what we really wanted to help them do today is how to cut through the clutter. So, people know how they can benefit from their products and services.”

The organization was originally known as Lady Boss Midwest but has recently rebranded itself as Lotus Midwest.

The organization was created to connect, uplift, and advance women in their careers.