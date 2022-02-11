Humans aren’t the only ones feeling the love this Valentine’s Day.

Some of the animals at the Roosevelt Park Zoo are kept alone, while others stay together.

The Species Survival Plan is a population management and conservation program for selected species of wildlife.

Zookeepers at RPZ say some of the animals match easily, while others take a little bit of getting used to.

“Our bison and our cows are all-natural,” said Senior Zoopkeeper Chelsea Mihalick. “Giraffes start to when they can go out on exhibit in the summer. It’s just pretty much the tigers that we will introduce when it’s time.”

Mihalick says the tigers only get along when the female tiger is ready to reproduce.

If you want to take your special someone to the zoo for Valentine’s Day, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.