Love lessons from zoo animals? Roosevelt Park Zoo on Valentine’s Day has you covered

Want the opportunity to learn some love lessons from zoo animals? Mating, Dating & Copulating is coming to the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot on Valentine’s Day — and you can learn some lessons all about the casanovas of the animal kingdom.

Learn how ‘Cupid’ works at the Zoo, how ‘Cupid’s job is important to AZA Zoos and the Wild, plus all the things you didn’t know about animal kingdom anatomy from 6 to 9 p.m.

Members are $25 and non-members are $30, with a presentation, dinner and music included. Plus, adults 21 and over are allowed to BYOB.

