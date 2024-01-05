MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People gathered in Minot on Friday for a funeral for Nicholas Van Pelt, who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.

Van Pelt served in the Air Force, as well as a former Ward County Sheriff’s Deputy, and a Master Sergeant for the 219th Security Forces Squadron at the Minot Air Force Base.

Several department leaders showed up to say goodbye to Van Pelt.

“When I met him for the first time, I first heard that distinctive laugh of his,” said the Commander of the 219th Security Forces Squadron, Maj. Greg Goodman. “We began working side by side in a then brand new and challenging mission for the national guard, fight security intercontinental ballistic missiles. A lot of people didn’t think we’d be able to be successful with that mission. But Nick was instrumental in making sure that we were.”

Van Pelt is survived by his three children, parents, and several relatives. He was born in Ringgold, Georgia, and moved to North Dakota after his Air Force graduation in 2001, being stationed at the Minot Air Force Base.

He served in many overseas deployments including South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and Kyrgyzstan.

His friends say he loved to hunt, fish, and host cookouts. He loved his children and never missed a football game of his son’s or the Georgia Bulldogs. His friends also say Van Pelt was passionate about his country and had an infectious laugh.

“This man loved having people around,” said Van Pelt’s close friend, MSgt. Todd Ouradnik. “I don’t think I’ve gone anywhere with Nick and not seen him come away without making a friend, or getting someone’s life story”

In lieu of flowers, a trust fund is set up for his children at the First International Bank & Trust of Minot.

A celebration of life is being held in his home state of Georgia as well.

Celebration of MSgt Nicholas McLeod Van Pelt in Ringgold, GA: 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Catoosa County Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA 30736.

Visitation: Friday, January 12, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service in the Colonnade. (Arrangements in the care of Mason Funeral Home, Summerville, GA.)