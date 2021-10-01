Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program application now available online

Beginning this season, North Dakotans who need help paying for their winter heating bills can now apply online for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

The heating assistance program is the final program to be added to the state’s online Self-Service Portal but you can still apply in person or through the mail.

Applications for the upcoming heating season can now be submitted, starting Friday through May 31, 2022.

LIHEAP can be used for home heating costs, whether it’s heated with natural gas, electricity, propane, coal, fuel, oil or wood

The amount varies based on the number of people living there, their combined incomes, the heat source and other factors intended to ensure help goes to those most in need.

Both homeowners and renters can apply, however, individuals living in subsidized housing whose heat is included in their rent are not eligible for the program.

This past year, the federally funded program helped about 12,800 qualifying North Dakota households, providing, an average of $890 per household.