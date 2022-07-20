BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It is kindergarten registration time for the little ones and Bismarck Public schools are going above and beyond this year to make sure your child is enrolled and ready for the upcoming school year.

Today BPS hosted open registration sign-ups and assistance at the Kirkwood Mall, the first time they have hosted an in-person registration there.

Registration can be done online at no cost and the only immediate requirement is proof of residency.

District registrar, Suzanna Purdy, says early registration is important, so the district knows how to staff and what special needs are required.

She says there has been a decrease in kindergartners being registered, which is why the registration at the mall is a new initiative to boost numbers.

“Kindergarten registration, the numbers have been a little bit lower so there’s some ideas that we aren’t sure of if people are deciding to go private, their homeschooling or there’s a lot of different factors or people moving out of town, but we have a general idea that’s one of the reasons why it may be lower,” Purdy said.

Purdy says the deadline for registration is August 1 and even if you are unsure, it is better to be enrolled than not.

For more information and answers to any questions, visit https://www.bismarckschools.org/Page/3781.