Low temps lead to high number of dead car batteries; here are some tips

The frigid temperatures lead to high numbers of motorists stranded with dead batteries.

According to AAA, when temperatures drop to double-digits below zero, calls for help with cars that won’t start skyrocket. To avoid the inconvenience of a car that won’t start, here are some tips for you.

Have your battery tested. Batteries generally have a life of 3-5 years. Doing so can give you an idea on how long it may last.

Park your car inside a garage. Just a few degrees difference in temperature can make the difference between a battery having enough power to crank the engine or not.

If you don’t have a garage, plug in the block heater if you have one.

Don’t park with vehicle facing into the wind. While wind-chill doesn’t affect vehicles, a build-up of snow blown into the engine compartment can create issues.

Have a set of jumper cables handy in case they are needed.

Because cold weather can effect a vehicle in a variety of ways, some other tips include: