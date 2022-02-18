UMDHU Covid Vaccination Update

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is moving its weekly COVID vaccination clinic out of the Old Airport Hangar location and back to the main office in Williston.

Low turnout is the reason for the move.

“We want to thank the many community partners who helped provide these vaccination opportunities to our community over the past couple of years,” the health unit stated in a news release.

The last vaccination clinic at the Old Airport Hangar will be Thursday, February 24, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

After that, a weekly Thursday vaccination clinic will be held at the Upper Missouri District Health Unit office at 110 West Broadway, Suite 101, in Williston.

You will need to call for an appointment at 701-774-6400. However, the clinic will also take walk-ins.