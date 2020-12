Holiday shopping may have drained your pockets, but you may be able to save at the pump.

The national average for gas prices has fallen more than 20 cents from last year. The current average is $2.25 and in North Dakota, $2.14. We spoke to one traveler coming home for the holidays.

“Gas prices in Fargo are really cheap. Like 10 to 20 cents cheaper so it really helps when you’re a broke college student,” said Jenna Longfellow.

The average price of gas around this time last year was $2.46