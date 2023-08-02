MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The woman who helped bring a fun attraction to Minot is celebrating almost 60 years of fun.

Lucy Cork opened Lucy’s Amusement Park back in 1967.

Cork said she designed the course, and with help from her family, she added bumper cars, go-karts, a slide, and a train ride.

Cork says she built her life and her family around the park just off Highway 83.

She lives and works at the park and has put many of her family to work there as well for decades.

Lucy says she wanted to create a fun environment where people would want to keep coming back.

“I wanted to come back and build a fun place where kids could come and their families and we have had many families that had been here when they were kids and then they came back and brought their children,” said Cork, the owner of Lucy’s Amusement Park.

Cork says she wanted all 18 holes of mini golf to be tough. And she’s had golf pros tell her, Lucy’s course is one of the hardest they’ve played.

The amusement park is open afternoons and evenings every day of the week. Their hours are Monday-Saturday 1-9 p.m. and on Sundays from 1:30-9 p.m.