BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is getting $100,000 from the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

According to a news release, the grant is to support a capital campaign to build a chapel on its Bismarck campus.

The project will fill a crucial gap in spiritual care with the building of a chapel that’s designed to be a healing space for kids to work on overcoming the effects of significant childhood trauma.

The Ranch’s Spiritual Life Program is something that’s offered to everyone who enters into care.

Residents are invited and encouraged to participate in chapel, Christian education, and other groups. They also meet one-on-one with an on-campus chaplain or spiritual life specialist.

The kids are also invited to minister to others by working with the elderly, attending Bible camp, volunteering, and more.