MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch will receive $500 from the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), North Dakota District during the 2022-2024 biennium to support its Spiritual Life programming.

Funds will be used to update lighting fixtures in the Kruse Memorial Chapel on its Minot campus, part of an overall renovation of the chapel, according to a news release.

The Spiritual Life Program is offered to all children who enter their care.

Ranch employees encourage residents to participate in Chapel, Christian education, and Spiritual Life groups, as well as to meet individually with an on-campus Chaplain or Spiritual Life Specialist.

They are also invited to minister to others by working with the elderly, attending Bible camp, volunteering in the community during special events, and more.

The Christian values children learn at the Ranch aid in their healing, provide a foundation of hope, and help them to be successful in their treatment.

Those lessons often stay with them throughout their entire lives, helping to positively shape and influence their future.