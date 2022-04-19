The renovation of the well-known “M” Building in Minot is underway.

However, Ward County Commissioners didn’t approve the funding the owners were seeking.

EPIC Companies, who bought the “M” Building in downtown Minot more than five months ago, is asking for $2.7 million on a 20-year TIF — or Tax Increment Funding.

EPIC Companies says the funding would be for remaining interior demolition after a larger-than-expected amount of asbestos was found in the building.

But some Ward County Commissioners have concerns about the TIF, ultimately against the funding.

However, the commission plans to negotiate with Epic Companies.

“We are kind of in the process right now of negotiating the best way to get this project done. I didn’t feel that the 20-year TIF was the best way to get the project done. That’s why I personally voted against it,” said Commissioner Howard Anderson.

In order to receive the funding, the approval is based on four entities including the Park Board, the School board, the City of Minot and the Ward County Commission.

Commissioner Jim Rostad was one of the two that voted yes.

He voiced concerns about the compensation not going through, specifically what would happen to the building vacant for nearly 20 years.

“I just think it’s too important to let this slip even though it may not be a perfect solution. It is a solution to get this back on the tax roles, eventually,” said Rostad.

Next, Ward County Commissioners will meet with the City of Minot and EPIC Companies to negotiate the terms of a financial agreement.