M.F.D Recruits Feel the Heat

MINOT – When the call comes in, men and women step right into danger to put out a fire, but what’s most important is the training that takes place, before that call occurs.

Trained, Maintained, and Ready..That’s the Minot Fire Department’s belief system. No matter the call, these first responders are sure they are prepared, and that starts with the training.

“It starts in the classroom, understanding the basics of fire behavior, flow paths, and what could hurt them or get them killed in this profession. We put them out, do hands on training with them so they understand how the fire feels, the impacts of the fire, and how your nozzle and stream can impact your operation inside a burning structure.” says Training Captain, Austin Burns.

The training involved 6 brand new firefighters entering a structure that’s on fire. This is the first time some of the recruits have felt the heat and increasing temperature.

“Before I went in I was a little nervous, I won’t lie and we got in there and things were very calm” says recruit, Patrick Burckhard.

With fire, temperatures can change drastically in a matter of seconds. So it’s important to feel the heat and know how to read the smoke.

“Temperatures inside a fire room like that range so much. It can be so hot up high but even a foot below, temperatures vary between 100-200 degrees. That was a big surprise for me.” says Burckhard.

It starts off as a first floor, level one burn -but once recruits get the hang of it, the training evolves.

Burns says, “A littler hotter fires right? A little more fire in the room. A little more involvement and more advanced nozzle skills.”

Every fire call is different but this live burning session will teach the fundamentals of firefighting. Lessons that can potentially save lives.

“It gets you used to the environment so when you have to go on a real structure fire, you already seen it, been there, done that, and you’re able to do your job more effectively.” says another recruit, Kolby Hannah.

With the groups first live burn complete, the recruits are one step closer to graduating from the academy and moving on to saving lives.

Recruits will be finishing up their training at the 8 week academy, at the end of the month.