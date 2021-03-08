Maah Daah Hey Trail named best bike trail in the Midwest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Maah Daah Hey Trail is officially the best in the Midwest, according to Midwest Living.

The magazine highlighted the biking trail under its “wellness” category.

After being revived a little over a decade ago, the trail holds both trail and biking races that draw in over 600 people.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation hopes the recognition will draw even more people to the 150-mile-long trail.

“As we learned this last summer, people loved being outside. And so getting to come to the Badlands and knowing that you can find one of those trailheads that the Maah Daah Hey offers and do a short hike out or a nice long hike out is something that families will really get to enjoy,” explained Kaelee Knoell, the Marketing Manager for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

Another North Dakota destination on the list was Fargo, as the Best Midsize Town.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BPS Gets Indian Education Director

Midwest Living

KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/8

Blessing Bank

Parkinson's Month

Supreme Court

Election Funding

Hate Crime Bill

ATW: Minot Cheer

ATW: Mic'd Up w/ Glenburn Girl's Basketball

ATW: Chatting w/ the Champs BHS Wrestling

ATW: WDA Recap

Remarkable Woman Jill Wiese

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/8

Battle Creek woman celebrates 113th birthday

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/8

A warm start with a general cool down this week

NDC MAR 8

Plays of the Week

Kolling signs with Concordia

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News