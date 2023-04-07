MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Minot and The Minot Area Community Foundation (MACF) worked together to give back to Minot Soup Kitchens.

According to a news release, MACF representatives and Mayor Tom Ross handed out a check to Minot Soup Kitchens worth $3,520.

This check represented the donated and matched funds from the 2023 State of the City Address.

“The opportunity to shine the light and raise awareness to the work these volunteers do is just a small gesture of how much the city appreciates their work,” stated Minot Mayor, Tom Ross. “The Minot area soup kitchens are a shining example of serving your community, by providing nourishment for their bodies, while at the same time filling their souls by letting them know they are not alone.”

Volunteers from soup kitchens worked with each other to make the meal for the February 9 “State of the City” event, and showed the type of meals that are served every day at different Minot locations.

All proceeds were matched by the MACF’s Arnold I. Besserud Fund and were distributed evenly among the soup kitchens.