MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Feeding the community requires a group effort and organizations coming together to make a change.

Thursday afternoon, the Minot Area Community Foundation helped out a food pantry by presenting them with a check.

The community foundation donated $6,000 to Lutheran Campus Ministries for Minot State University’s food pantry.

The food pantry is part of the Wellness Center on campus.

“They provide non-perishable food, frozen food, toiletries, and other household items for anyone connected with Minot State,” said Sophia Rammell, the Lutheran Campus board president.

Students, staff, and faculty can all access the food pantry. All you need to access the food pantry is to show your college identification card.

“Well, really what we are trying to do is support the pantry and the students, faculty, and staff here at Minot State. With the increase cost inflation and otherwise of groceries and everything obviously they are trying to do more with less. So an additional $6,000 should be a good step in the right direction,” said Jason Zimmerman, the president of Minot Area Community Foundation.

This donation will help buy more food for the pantry to help the students in need.