MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A food pantry in Minot got a big surprise on Tuesday, the Minot Area Community Foundation presented a $100,000 check to the Lord’s Cupboard.

Food pantry workers expect to serve around a thousand people and next month, they’ll open to feed families at their new location.

Leaders and volunteers say they’ll use the grant for kitchen appliances and supplies to help feed people in need.

They even bought a new freezer. With this new space, people will be invited inside to eat.

“It is going to impact them that we are giving them more different opportunities to have a meal every day of the week instead of some days of the week. Right now there are soup kitchens in Minot some days of the week but we are hoping to fill in the gaps,” said Lisa Gault, the food manager of Welcome Table and Lord’s Cupboard.

You can find the Lord’s Cupboard off South Broadway in Minot.