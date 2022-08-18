BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A popular pizza place in north Bismarck closed Thursday afternoon and a sign on the door says they desperately need workers.

MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub announced it was shutting down temporarily due to a lack of staff.

The restaurant opened along Skyline Crossings in Bismarck about nine years ago. But according to the eatery’s Facebook page, they lost two long-time employees in the last few months and have struggled to find enough workers to keep the place running.

A manager posted a sign on the door apologizing and saying it was due to a lack of staff.

“When these restaurants open their doors, it seems like everybody wants to try it. Then it plays out, and they can’t find enough help to keep the customers happy. So, it’s kind of hard for them,” Bismarck resident Marty Boyle said.

KX News called the restaurant on Thursday but was unable to reach anyone.

So far, it’s unclear when MacKenzie River will reopen.

The sign on the restaurant’s door encourages people to watch their Facebook page for updates.