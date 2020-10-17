MAFB Airmen runs every street in Minot to adjust to new community

Before moving to a new place it’s easy for other people to form your opinions of the new town for you before you even see it yourself.

A new airman just landed in Minot and he’s taking it upon himself to explore the city and meet his new neighbors all on his own.

Minot Runner Matthew Geffert said, “Man, it’s been so fun!”

Matthew Geffert, made his way from Utah to Minot last January, per Airforce assignments.

“Being in the Airforce, Minot has kind of a bad rep for being kind of a desolate, cold place,” Geffert said.

Back in March, Geffert took it upon himself to feel things out on his own..

“It wasn’t until Covid happened, and with the pandemic, the only thing we were allowed to do was go to the grocery store or exercise outdoors,” he said.

Being an avid runner for more than 10 years, Geffert and his dog Teller began running all of the streets of Minot, literally, all of them.

“To stay on track I was armed with my GPS watch, a map of the city off of the city website to get the current borders, and different websites to track your progress,” he said.

The two were able to see areas of the Magic City that most, don’t really talk about.

“You see things you’d never expect, like private parks that aren’t even on the map. Little walking bridges that aren’t on the map. Beautiful houses, the architecture is great here. There are some pretty fancy houses.” Geffert said.

But not every day was the same.

“You start on these runs and you never know what’s going to happen to you, like this morning a dog that was loose ran with us for a couple of miles, just some stray dog,” he said.

He even met a few strangers along the way.

“One time another dog ran up to us, crossed a busy road and I had to go out and pick him up and the owner came out and was like thank you so much and I ended up having a couple beers with him,” Geffert said.

He says but overall, running nearly a thousand miles has made him enjoy Minot a little more, even if it was a little unconventional.

“Him wanting to run every street, the concept of every street was new, but he’s always going out and running like 8-10 miles, so I thought it was cool that he found an outlet to still get his physical activity up, but also explore the new city.” Geffert Wife, Lindsey Mclean said.

A city Geffert, his wife, and dog now call home.

Geffert says it took him and his dog around 8 months to complete and he’s looking forward to finding more fascinating places to run next.