MAFB B-52 will fly over Super Bowl 55 in Tampa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo: B-52 bomber (USAF)

A Minot Air Force Base B-52 will be part of an Air Force flyover at Super Bowl 55 in Tampa February 7.

Three different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers will conduct a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem performance at the game over Raymond James Stadium.

The bomber flyover will feature:

The aircraft will take off for the Super Bowl flyover from their respective bases, join up for the flyover and return to their bases following the event.

The purpose of the flyover, according to the Air Force, is to demonstrate the ability of the bombers to deploy anywhere in the world from the continental United States.

Why these three specific bombers? Their numbers — B1, B2 and B52 — add up to 55, the number of the 2021 Super Bowl.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

