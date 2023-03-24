MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Air Force Base airmen are currently overseas on deployment for a Bomber Task Force mission.

Members of the 23rd Bomb Squadron, a unit of the 5th Bomb Wing, are training alongside NATO allies in Spain.

The mission is familiarizing airmen with ally Air Force Bases, and their operations.

They’re also taking part in test operations to strengthen global security.

The Bomber Task Force started its mission in Europe, flying over Estonia in observance of Estonia’s Independence Day.

Aircrews also conducted a low-altitude flyover in the Volta Region of Ghana, for Flintlock.

Flintlock is an operation that strengthens relationships between partner countries, by building rapport with civilians there and providing security.

The task force also simulated close-air-support training with French and Spanish armed forces.