MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Air Force Base plays a key role in our nation’s nuclear deterrence.

To ensure our military forces are prepared for anything, airmen traveled to Vandenberg, CA to test a nuclear weapon missile launch.

The unarmed test launch called the Glory Trip shows the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces.

The missile was transported from Minot Air Force Base to launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Once the missile was launched, it traveled 4,200 miles at 15,000 miles per hour, successfully reaching the test range in the Marshal Islands.

The ICBM test validates the effectiveness of our lethal nuclear weapons, in case we one day have to use them.

“It’s at the tip of the spear for nuclear deterrence. And the piece that we have gained over the last 70 years, is primarily due to the fact that we have these weapon systems ready and reliable enough to use them if needed,” said Maj. Martin Escarzaga, the director of operations for the 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron.

The preparation for the launch took nearly a year to execute.

The mission was a success.