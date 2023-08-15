MINOT AIR FORCE BASE (KXNET) — Officials broke new ground on Minot Air Force Base for a new helicopter facility.

Not only will the space add to the nuclear deterrence, but it also gives the 54th Helicopter Squadron, and the 91st Security Forces Group Tactical Response Force, a new place to call home.

“What that’s going to allow us to do is have both members from both organizations on alert on call, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to be able to respond quickly anytime, out to support our ICBM’s out in the missile field at a moment’s notice,” explained the 91st Missile Security Operations Commander, Lt. Col. Matthew McGinnis.

The groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for Airmen, and our nation. The $140 million facility will hold several response helicopters, as well as the newest military helicopter available; the MH-139 Grey Wolf.

Officials say this new space is a necessary update to ensure the safety of Americans.

“What we have now is not integration, it’s not living together, it’s not training together, it’s not working together, to provide combat effects we need in the missile field,” said the 91st Missile Wing Commander, Col. Kenneth McGhee. “Once constructed, this new 133,000 square foot facility will house 35 airmen on 24-hour shifts, rotating day to day, to launch our airmen across the missile field to support convoy operations, missile field emergencies search and rescue operations, and any other future potential challenges.”

The facility is more than eight years in the making and will provide bays for alert, shelter, maintenance, and some of the most advanced weapon systems in a battle space.

Leaders of the project say the modernization of nuclear forces, like this facility, is needed now more than ever, to be able to counter our foreign adversaries. And this helicopter building will do just that, being the only installation within the Department of Defense that has two legs of the nuclear triad.

“We are the only dual nuclear base in the nation,” said Sen. John Hoeven. “And to get out to those missile fields any time of day. Think about in the winter or anytime, they’ve got to be able to get out there with helicopters they can count on. This has been a long time coming. It’s a big day. We’ve worked hard to get it, over eight years. But remember, only the best come North. Our men and women in blue are protecting our nation every single day.”

The helicopter facility is set to be completed in two years and Minot Air Force Base will receive the MH-139 Grey Wolf in 2026.