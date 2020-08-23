“MAGA” boat parade takes over Missouri River

Crowds cheered, cars honked and hundreds of boats made their way down the Missouri to show support for President Donald Trump.

“A lot of people are silent about how they feel, but I think in November he’ll get reelected,” Trump supporter Michael Huravitch said.

Though they sometimes call themselves the silent majority, the thousands who showed up to the “Make America Great Again” boat parade were anything but.

“He’s pro-life, he’s pro-law, he wants our country to get back its greatness that it’s always had,” said Minot resident Charles Tuttle.

Supporters like Dakota Eastham say today’s event was an example of a constitutional right in action.

“It’s our first amendment right to do what we want to,” Eastham said.

Others say they simply want to show their support for the president.

“He’s the greatest president in history in our lifetime, and he’s done a lot of good for America,” said Bismarck resident LaRayne Haakenson Lovegren.

Onlookers posted up at the Memorial Bridge, hanging a gigantic American flag and watching the boats pass below.

There, a handful of demonstrators stood with signs protesting police brutality — clashing with the Trump supporters as they walked by.

“No matter our size in numbers, people still see us,” Michelle Lapoint said. “Kids still see us and they have the internet, they can do their research. They may be younger or whatever, but they can research.”

The boat parade was organized through a Facebook event with close to 700 people saying they attended.