Magic Bean Brewing, First Western Bank & Trust team up to serve educators free coffee

To show appreciation for their work and commitment to students, especially during these challenging times, First Western Bank & Trust and Magic Bean Brewing teamed up to give faculty and staff a free cup of joe.

The goal is to treat all of them at over 20 Minot Public Schools. One person we spoke with says by the time they are done, it will be close to 1,200 people served and they all deserve it.

“Who doesn’t like coffee in the morning? We thought it would be a great idea kind of before the holidays just being grateful and thankful and wanting to make sure we can give back to them in some way,” said Sabrina Herrmann, Marketing and Community Relations at First Western Bank & Trust

Herrmann says their last stop will be the schools on Minot Air Force Base.