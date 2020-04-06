Magic City Blessing Bank continues to serve community during COVID-19

The Magic City Blessing Bank has helped more than 1,500 people and handed out 13,000 personal care items since October 2019. But, with COVID-19, operations are scaled back a bit.

Around 20 people are getting items each week. Instead of the items being distributed at the schools, there is a one-day pickup on Sundays at the Souris Valley United Way.

Right now, only really essential items like toothpaste, shampoo, body wash and feminine hygiene products are being handed out.

“Those little things that add up for people. Those $5-10 a week that now they’re saving and applying towards other things. We know now more so than ever, they need that assistance, so people have been grateful,” said Chuck Kranz, coordinator.



If you would like to donate or place an order, click here and here.