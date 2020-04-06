Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Magic City Blessing Bank continues to serve community during COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Magic City Blessing Bank has helped more than 1,500 people and handed out 13,000 personal care items since October 2019. But, with COVID-19, operations are scaled back a bit.

Around 20 people are getting items each week. Instead of the items being distributed at the schools, there is a one-day pickup on Sundays at the Souris Valley United Way.

Right now, only really essential items like toothpaste, shampoo, body wash and feminine hygiene products are being handed out. 

“Those little things that add up for people. Those $5-10 a week that now they’re saving and applying towards other things. We know now more so than ever, they need that assistance, so people have been grateful,” said Chuck Kranz, coordinator.


If you would like to donate or place an order, click here and here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Football"

Staying Sober

Thumbnail for the video titled "Staying Sober"

Restaurant Suppliers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Suppliers"

Coronavirus Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Survivor"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Trombone Player

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trombone Player"

Terrorizing Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terrorizing Charge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6"

Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm"

Andrew Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Miller"

COVID-19 Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Recovery"

UMary Holy Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Holy Week"

Mental Health Coping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health Coping"

Change.org Petition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change.org Petition"

Williston Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Track"

Robert One Minute 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-5"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge