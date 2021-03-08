Magic City Blessing Bank hands out 20K items to families in need in just a year-and-a-half

In just a year-and-a-half, nearly 20,000 personal care items have helped 2,300 people in need. That’s thanks to the Magic City Blessing Bank.

Laundry detergent, towels and toothpaste are just a few of the 25 items that the Blessing Bank gives out.

The coordinator says while soup kitchens and food banks focus on getting people fed, the Blessing Bank is the only organization in town that gives out personal items all the time.

“We’ve been very grateful for the support that we’ve received and look forward to doing this for many years into the future and want to continue to build on the program. Just very happy to have this in our community,” said Chuck Kranz.

Click here for more information on how to donate or if you need assistance.

