Magic City Blessing Bank now taking orders

Every day, teachers and school staff see the many needs of students, beyond academics.



By trade, Chuck Kranz is Assistant Principal at Central Campus high school.



Now, he’s also the coordinator of the Magic City Blessing Bank.

It officially launched on October 1st and is stocked to provide more than 50 different personal care items for those in need.



Items range from things like toiletries to brooms, pillows, towels, kitchen utensils or Clorox wipes.



Having worked in education for almost 30 years, that’s how the idea came to Kranz initially, but he said the need is greater than just students and their families.

“You know, kids come to school with lots of different needs and unmet needs and I thought this is one way we can support them and provide them those personal care items,” he said. “We know we have a lot of people in the community that struggle and need some help or are maybe living in poverty or on the edges of poverty and we can support them with these items.”

All items are completely free. Clients can order up to 10 items once a week.



If clients have kids in school, orders can be placed at any Minot Public School, or at one of four more places:

Immanuel Baptist Church Soup Kitchen (Wednesdays from 11:00 – 12:30) 1615 2nd St SE

Ward County Social Services, 225 3rd St SE

YWCA, 205 3rd Ave SE

Minot Area Homeless Coalition, 105 1st St SE

The items listed below are the same items that the Blessing Bank will take donations so that it can stay fully stocked.

This is all made possible because of donations, so we can all help to keep it going strong.



Please drop off donations at the Souris Valley United Way.



Baby Shampoo 10-35 oz, Baby Wipes, Baking Sheet, Band-Aids, Bar Soap 3-5 oz, Batteries – notate size, Blanket, Body Soap, Broom, Brushes/Combs, Bus Passes, Can Opener, Clorox Wipes, Deodorant, Dinner Bowl – plastic, Dinner Plate – plastic, Dish Soap 20-40 oz, Disposable Razors, Drinking Glass – plastic, Envelopes, Feminine prod.-maxi-pads, Feminine prod.-mini pads, Feminine prod.-tampons, Garbage Bags – kitchen, Garbage Can – kitchen, Glass Cleaner, Hand Soap 5-15 oz, Head Lice Treatment, Laundry Basket, Laundry Detergent 50-150oz, Light Bulbs – 60 watt, Mop, Mop Bucket, Mouthwash 25-60 oz, Nail Clipper, Oven Mitts, Paper, Paper Towels, Pillow, Pillow Case, Pine-Sol 25-65 oz, Rubber Gloves, Shampoo 10-35 oz, Shaving Cream 8-14 oz, Silverware set 1 ea.of F,K,S, Serving Spoon, Spatula, Stamps, Tupperware – notate size All sizes, Toilet Paper, Tooth Brush, Tooth Paste 4-7 oz, Towels – bath, and Washcloth

