Magic City Blessing Bank prepares for an increase in orders

As students prepare to return to school, one local nonprofit is preparing for the increase in need for their products.

The Magic City Blessing Bank started in the fall of 2019 as a way to provide personal care items to those in need in Minot.

People can order their items through Facebook, by calling or by emailing the Blessing Bank.

The most requested items are things like bath towels, laundry detergent, shampoo and toothpaste.

Founder Chuck Kranz said that the pandemic impacted the Magic City Blessing Bank.

“We continued to run throughout the whole pandemic,” said Kranz. “We scaled down the amount of items we had but we continued to distribute items. Certainly, there’s been an uptick since then. There’s just a lot of need in the community for just those basic necessities that sometimes we take for granted.”

The Blessing Bank has two additional sites opening within the next month, one at Minot State University and one at Washington Elementary School.

These kiosk boxes will stay stocked to their best ability, similar to Little Free Pantries or Libraries.

People are asked to take only the amount of the items that they need.