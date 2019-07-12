Magic City Blessing Bank will provide personal items to those in need

We often think of people needing food or housing assistance when we hear of people in need, but that isn’t always the case.

The United Way and Minot Junior Golf Association partnered to create the Magic City Blessing Bank.

It doesn’t start until October, but it needs help from the community now.

It’s a pantry that will give out personal items to people.

Shampoo, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products are just some of the 75-items the pantry is collecting.

“We have a missing niche in our community and that’s just providing personal care items to those in need. We have a plethora of services in the community for food and housing and other assistance, but this is just not an area that has a one-stop shop,” said Chuck Kranz, coordinator Magic City Blessing Bank.

