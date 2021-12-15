Magic City Campus cadets host supplies drive for homeless

Some high school students are giving back to others this holiday season.

Magic City High School students in the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program are collecting supplies for the homeless in Minot.

The cadets are collecting anything from non-perishable foods to hygiene products and warm clothing for the Minot Area Homeless Coalition and Men’s Winter Refuge.

‘Three things that we stand for: service before self and I believe the leadership of the corps needs to lead that through example and also give opportunity for the cadets to do so too. So the supplies drive is an opportunity for us to serve our community but also an opportunity for all the cadets to grow as individuals and as a corps,” said CMSgt. Olivia Peatross.

The JROTC donation drive will be held Saturday at Magic City Campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.