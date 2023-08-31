MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Another project is happening within the district and it’s at the Magic City Campus.

Construction on the new gymnasium is already underway, but it’s caused some parking problems for students.

Right now, there are about 970 11th and 12th graders attending Magic City Campus.

With construction on the gym, leaders say there are 680 parking spots available, and that’s including parking for faculty.

Around the beginning of October, paving on the east side of the new gym will be completed, which will add 20 more parking spots.

Dr. Mark Vollmer says he is aware of the problem and knows parking will be tight this year. But once the new high school opens, students shouldn’t have to park in the overflow lot.

“That area is what the kids call Egypt. I was actually the principal there when we built Egypt. Because where the CTE Center sits, was parking at the time. It is a tough situation and we know that. We are very grateful to people who have been as patient as they can be,” said the Superintendent for Minot Public Schools, Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Dr. Vollmer also asks students to park respectfully, in between the lines, to ensure there is as much space as possible for everyone.