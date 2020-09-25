Magic City Discovery Center awarded $6.3M grant from Department of Defense

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A $14 million project is now on its way to being built. The Magic City Discovery Center was recently awarded $6.3 million from the Department of Defense allowing it to now be fully funded.  

The building will be 3-stories high and 22,000 square feet. 12,000 of it will be made up of different exhibits including 12 interactive STEAM exhibits.

Magic City Discovery is just one of 16 projects the DOD funded from the $620 million Defense Critical Infrastructure Program.

“Thank you to the community. It really has been a community partnership, and everyone has supported us and it’s really been amazing. That’s what gets things done. When people are caring and passionate and they just won’t quit,” said Wendy Keller, executive director.

Groundbreaking for the building on North Hill is planned for early October. Construction will be completed in 2021 with the opening scheduled for 2022.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

