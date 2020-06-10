Magic City Discovery Center Children’s Museum could be permanently in Minot sooner than expected

Executive Director of Minot’s Magic City Discovery Center Wendy Keller said, “We find that children learn more when they’re having fun.”

And that sparked an idea.

The Magic City Discovery Center Board decided on building a multi-million dollar children’s museum.

“We’ll focus on STEAM. Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math and it’ll be access to education that they don’t currently have readily available” Keller said.

The museum will have interactive stations for kids from birth to age 14. Right now though, the board’s biggest decision is the museum’s location.

“We initially had a wonderful donation from the Minot Park Boards where they’re renting land to us for a $1 a year, however, the cost of building there is higher than what we could do if we had an existing building,” President of Magic City Discovery Board Karen Rasmusson said.

So they’ve decided to come up with a ‘possible’ plan B.

“Because of the current turbulent times that we’ve had and the difficulty then of asking people to donate money, we were trying to take the funds that we’ve already raised to see if we could go into a pre-existing building,” Rasmusson said.

Rasmusson says this could possibly shave off a few million dollars to the total cost and also bring the museum to the city of Minot and the Peace Garden State a little sooner, the ultimate goal for everyone.

“It would only make sense if it would be cheaper than our location up on North Hill because I have to say that’s still where my heart is, because it’ll be a beautiful building, but if it meant we could open the children’s museum earlier, I’d have to go with our mission and bring this museum to the kids as soon as we can,” she said.

“No matter where the location is, our mission remains the same, and that’s all about engaging children and families in the magic of lifelong learning through discovery, creativity, and play,” Keller said.

The board is currently weighing all options. The plan is to have a decision by the end of the summer and a final product by 2021.