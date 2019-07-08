Magic City Discovery Center gets closer to their goal with a large donation

The Magic City Discovery Center is even closer to reaching its goal after a huge donation.

Last week, they were given a $100,000 from MDU. With that, the center is more than halfway to its 7 million dollar goal on the new Children’s Museum.



They want to break ground by next summer and the executive director says they still have a little ways to go.

Wendy Keller says, “We do need everyone to get involved though. There’s more to go and so to make this happen, we need to have everybody involved and everybody financially support this awesome resource for our young families.”

Kellers adds the Children’s Museum will be the first of its kind in North Dakota.