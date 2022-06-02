Magic City Discovery Center, which is under construction, announced another exhibit thanks to a generous donation.

$100,000 was gifted in honor of the late James Lowe.

Lowe was known for his floral creations and love of plants.

Magic City Discovery Center Executive Director Wendy Keller says they’re building a farmers market exhibit featuring plants, flowers and North Dakota honey and produce.

“This exhibit is one of 150 exhibits that are really specifically designed for this children’s museum science center and for North Dakota children, so it gives them a taste of what is here in North Dakota and they’re learning and having fun at the same time,” said Keller.

Construction of the 28,000 square-foot building on North Hill is underway.

The grand opening is scheduled for later this year.