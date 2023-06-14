MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — To celebrate Flag Day, one area children’s museum is honoring military members and veterans.

The flag at the Magic City Discovery Center was raised for the first time on Wednesday and was once flown over the Capitol Building. This was only the start of the day’s patriotic festivities, however.

The center also had patriotic-themed stations for kids to visit, and there was a discount on admission for present and former service members for Military Appreciation Day.

“We really appreciate all the men and women that serve our country,” said the Discovery Center’s Executive Director, Wendy Keller. “We truly appreciate that. We appreciate the partnership that we have with the Minot Air Force Base. We were the proud recipient of a DCIP grant from the Department of Defense for about $6 million, and so we’ve really had a strong relationship — and we do value the people that work out at the Minot Air Force Base.”

The children also learned how to sew too, and they’re planning to give a special quilt to one local veteran. Once it’s completed, the quilt will be given to him or her through the Quilts of Valor program.