MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Magic City Discovery Center has a special event on Tuesday for parents of children living with autism.

The sensory-friendly event brings the sounds and the lights down for children who are on the autism spectrum.

The discovery center offers activities for kids, including therapy sand, kinetic sand, a bucket of orbeez, and play dough.

“Just so it is not overwhelming for them and they don’t have to deal with a bunch of other people or being super anxious. They can explore things without the added pressure of other people being here,” said Tessia Samuelson, an educator and outreach specialist at the Magic City Discovery Center.

Kids who show up to the event will also receive a sensory bag with goodies inside.

“So headphones would reduce the noise level. The heat sock helps with the anxiousness. Then a fidget toy to keep their hands busy,” said Samuelson.

You can find the Magic City Discovery Center on First Street Northwest next to the airport.

The Sensory Friendly night is the third Tuesday of every month. The event is $5 to get in, but Samuelson says they’re looking for sponsors to allow families in the future to attend for free.