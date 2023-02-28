MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — For the last 10 years, city leaders and community partners have invested in the state’s first science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) museum.

Tuesday, Magic City Discovery Center leaders took one step closer to opening their doors.

SRT presented a $100,000 check to the center, to become an essential part of the technological side of things. They also donated the Wi-Fi for the entire building.

Magic City Discovery Center leaders took KX News and other officials on a full tour of the galleries and exhibits after the check presentation.

The tour showed how hard employees have been working to get things prepared for the community, and what this center will bring to all of North Dakota.

“The creativity lab, the innovation lab, just the ability to let them be creative and use their imagination to invent things is going to be so much fun for any kid that attends the Magic City Discovery Center,” said Cassidy Hjelmstad, the CEO & general manager at SRT.

Wednesday, KX News will be giving you an exclusive first look at the Magic City Discovery Center, and all the interactive activities it has to offer.