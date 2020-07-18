Magic City Discovery Center receives half a million-dollar grant

Minot just got one step closer to building North Dakota’s first ever children’s museum.

A $500-thousand dollar grant received this week from The Engelstad Foundation will fund the permanent Magic City Discovery Center building and its exhibits.

This new center will offer many opportunities for hands-on learning, with 11 interactive exhibit galleries, Magic Climber, camps, and educational programming.

Executive Director Wendy Keller tells KX News donations like these only show how eager the community is to bring this project together.

“It’s so amazing. Our communities support and the support of foundations and individuals has been amazing and it’s just really exciting to see that, they’re investing in the kids,” she said.

Completion of the museum is still set for 2021.