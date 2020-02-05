Magic City Discovery Center to Host First-Ever Anatomy Camp

February is Heart Month and as a way to recognize the significance, the Magic City Discovery Center will be hosting a one-day camp for kindergarten to fifth grade on Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Minot State University.

Students who attend will dive into the anatomy of the human body by learning about the heart, the lungs and many other organs as well as create organ models to get a real idea of how they work.

“We want to start getting kids thinking critically about how their bodies work and we wanted to make that connection to heart month and to Valentine’s Day to help the little kids thinking about science and the human body,” said Education and Outreach Director of Magic City Discovery Center Liz Weeks.

